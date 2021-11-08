Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to “Hold”

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $102,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,118,268 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,855. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

