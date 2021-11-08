Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CYTK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $369,162.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,093,922.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,999,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,282,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

