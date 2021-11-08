Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $256.35

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $256.35 and last traded at $256.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.25.

Soitec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

