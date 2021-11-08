3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.88. 4,260,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,811. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,287.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

