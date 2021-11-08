Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRI traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.17. 119,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.40. Primerica has a 1 year low of $121.38 and a 1 year high of $179.51.

Get Primerica alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.