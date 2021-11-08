Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Infosys also posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.44. 6,848,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,936. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 301,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Infosys by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 67,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

