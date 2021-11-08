Klaytn Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.01 billion and $114.10 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00078198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00083292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00097115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,639.41 or 1.00231773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.80 or 0.07056300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020466 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,717,039,341 coins and its circulating supply is 2,520,503,386 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.