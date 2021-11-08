Dether Market Cap Achieves $834,576.27 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Dether coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a total market capitalization of $834,576.27 and $17,144.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dether has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00226772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00096480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

