Wings (WINGS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $665.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Wings has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $665.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00226772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00096480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

