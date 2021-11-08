Fyooz (FYZ) Price Up 59.2% This Week

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $849,588.23 and $225,947.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 59.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00226772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00096480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars.

