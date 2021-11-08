Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28).

Several research firms have commented on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 285,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLTX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,540. The firm has a market cap of $299.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.