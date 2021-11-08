Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28).

Several research firms have commented on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 285,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLTX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,540. The firm has a market cap of $299.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

