BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Sells $648,237.10 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $648,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,306,897.20.

On Monday, August 23rd, Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $187,582.52.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.97. 364,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.84. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.