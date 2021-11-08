Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.34. 33,777,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,773,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

