EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.93 Million

Equities analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report $146.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.46 million and the highest is $147.52 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $134.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $580.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 259,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

