Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $26.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce earnings per share of $26.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $29.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.45. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $22.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $107.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.25 to $111.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $114.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $102.71 to $124.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,980.62. 1,152,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,014. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,012.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,829.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,613.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

