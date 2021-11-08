Crowny (CRWNY) Hits One Day Volume of $233,023.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $233,023.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00078374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00081705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00097202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,410.66 or 0.99849559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,752.75 or 0.07039839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

