Bitcashpay (BCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $120,676.60

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, Bitcashpay has traded 82.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $120,676.60 and $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcashpay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00226117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00096560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay (BCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcashpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcashpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.