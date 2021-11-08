TOWER (TOWER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Million

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. TOWER has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOWER alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00226117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00096560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TOWERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.