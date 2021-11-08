Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $20,000.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $20,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $22,000.00.

NASDAQ:TYME traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,741. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $173.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,960,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 394,202 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

