Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells $227,591.64 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $227,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

NYSE:ALG traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $158.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,324. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.17 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.62.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

