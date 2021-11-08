Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Sells 6,329 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACLS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 381,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,842. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

