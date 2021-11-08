Insider Buying: PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Director Acquires 8,475 Shares of Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.61. 9,527,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,416,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 74,169 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 20.1% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,467,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,288,000 after acquiring an additional 581,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 25.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 105,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 399.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

