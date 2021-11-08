MidasProtocol Market Capitalization Tops $296,477.25 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $296,477.25 and approximately $103,872.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00226117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00096560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.