Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report $49.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.22 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $43.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $214.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.59 billion to $217.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $230.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $224.30 billion to $234.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.81. 2,833,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.95. The firm has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $520.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

