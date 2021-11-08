Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.58 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce $43.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.13 billion and the highest is $44.32 billion. Cigna posted sales of $41.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $170.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.95 billion to $170.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $180.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.72 billion to $186.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.90.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.