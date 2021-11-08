Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $747.85.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 206.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB traded down $5.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $742.05. The stock had a trading volume of 211,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,765. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $322.76 and a one year high of $762.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $657.98 and a 200-day moving average of $600.20.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.