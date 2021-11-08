Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.00

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

