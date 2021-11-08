PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 10,000 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 335,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

