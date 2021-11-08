PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 10,000 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of PRAA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 335,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.34.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.