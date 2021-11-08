Insider Selling: Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Sells 46,562 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 270,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,083. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

