Insider Selling: Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Sells 46,562 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of HXL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 270,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,083. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.96 and a beta of 1.40.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
