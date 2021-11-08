Philipp Schindler Sells 7,951 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,987.03. 918,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,664. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,839.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2,651.76. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,020.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 112.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 68.0% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

