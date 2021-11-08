Step Finance (STEP) Price Reaches $1.26 on Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $5.05 million and $18.32 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00078401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00081419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,367.48 or 0.99496191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.98 or 0.07044861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00020460 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

