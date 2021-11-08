SafeCapital 24 Hour Volume Reaches $113.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $24,213.16 and $113.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00091869 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000598 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

