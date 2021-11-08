Anchor Protocol (ANC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.59 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $607.46 million and $12.59 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.61 or 0.00005335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,157,860 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

