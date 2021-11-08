Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a €72.00 ($84.71) price target (down previously from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:BASFY remained flat at $$17.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 220,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,997. Basf has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

