WELL (WELL) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, WELL has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $27.28 million and approximately $40,923.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WELL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WELLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.