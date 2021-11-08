NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,941. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.62.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.