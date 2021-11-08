RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will report earnings of $3.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.40. RenaissanceRe posted earnings of ($1.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Shares of RNR traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.55. 495,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,722. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

