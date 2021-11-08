Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Clarus in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.90. 161,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,532. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 11.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

