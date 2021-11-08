Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$10.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CWXZF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of CWXZF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

