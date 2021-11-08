Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.36. The stock had a trading volume of 583,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,166. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $431,039.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,675 shares of company stock worth $33,298,639. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Seagen by 65.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

