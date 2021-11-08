Callisto Network Hits Market Capitalization of $27.02 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $27.02 million and $98,446.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.99 or 0.07118670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00083275 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 192.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

