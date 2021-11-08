Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $371.39 million and $41.94 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

