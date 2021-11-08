Zacks: Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report sales of $472.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.43 million and the lowest is $464.90 million. WEX posted sales of $398.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,133,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in WEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEX by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WEX by 15.0% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in WEX by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,848,000 after acquiring an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.39. The company had a trading volume of 524,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.68 and its 200-day moving average is $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

