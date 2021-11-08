Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.70.

Shares of CASY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.36. 125,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,441. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $172.58 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.