The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.73 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.570 EPS.

PNTG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 127,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,591. The firm has a market cap of $690.05 million, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

PNTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

