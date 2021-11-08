The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.73 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.570 EPS.
PNTG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 127,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,591. The firm has a market cap of $690.05 million, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
About The Pennant Group
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
