Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Increases Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) declared a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SRE traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The company had a trading volume of 2,569,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,130. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.18. Sirius Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.90 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 11,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

