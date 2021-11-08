Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.91 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,503,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,247,621. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

