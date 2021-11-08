Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Zynga also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 40,503,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,247,621. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.05.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $127,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

