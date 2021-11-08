Castle Market Capitalization Reaches $19,643.99 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $19,643.99 and $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.74 or 0.00313190 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00013774 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004320 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

