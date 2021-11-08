Brokerages Set Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Target Price at $10.20

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEEL shares. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEEL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,158. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

